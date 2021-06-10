US urges world to ensure HIV services for LGBTQ community

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is urging the world’s nations to ensure equal access to HIV services to those most at risk of getting AIDS — the LGBTQ community, drug users, sex workers, racial and ethnic minorities and women and girls. He warned in video remarks to a high-level U.N. meeting Thursday that the goal of ending AIDS cannot be reached “if we deny people’s sexual and reproductive rights, or foster discrimination” against those most vulnerable. He urges all countries to ensure all people receive quality HIV services, “regardless of who they are or who they love,”