Wedding boom is on in the US as vendors scramble to keep up

NEW YORK (AP) — Couples in the U.S. are racing to the altar in a vaccination-era wedding boom that has venues and vendors in high demand. With restrictions on large gatherings loosening, wedding planners and others who make the magic happen said they’ve started pushing bookings into late 2022 and early 2023. The boom is on in bridal and bridesmaids dresses, too. David’s Bridal, which has 282 stores in the U.S., has 300,000 dresses in stock due partly to the wedding drought of 2020. Contributing to the rush are couples who went ahead and got hitched during stricter pandemic times with few guests and now want to celebrate with larger groups. They’re competing for services with those who always intended to marry this year.