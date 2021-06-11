15-year-old Noah Billings Finds Passion in Triathlons

Sometimes we all just want to show off a little.

"At first, it kind of felt like oh I can brag about this to my friends and it ended up moving to this is a good job opportunity," said Noah Billings.

While he might not be making money just yet, Noah Billings has found something special with triathlons.

"I think my first road bike, my first time I went 20 miles an hour I was like. I got that adrenaline like I want to go faster."

He's come a long way since that first swim, ride and run.

"I also wanted to vomit and on the run course I told the lady, 'I feel like my heart is going to explode' I felt sore but definitely accomplished," said Noah Billings.

And he is accomplished, the 15-year-old won a national championship in 2019 at the Youth and Junior nationals and he's already qualified for this year's national championships.

"He really kind of has embraced, learning to be comfortable with that uncomfortable feeling and knowing that no matter how hard he pushes his body there's probably just a little bit more he can do," said Joanna Billings, Noah's mom.

As he's grown with each event, Billings has starting beating adults, some more than twice his age.

"We had a gentlemen come up to us after a race at the end of the season last year and he said I thought I was doing well and he's got disc wheels and he's got an aero bike and he said I looked over and saw a little kid on a road bike passing me and he says it kinda took me down a notch," said Joanna Billings.

It was passing them that he found a future in being a triathlete.

"When I first started beating elites and going on training trips across the US, I realized that there are job options for this, elites they win money and I hopefully want to make a living off of that someday. Maybe even become an Olympian or something like that," said Noah Billings.