Biden sells G-7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle

President Joe Biden might have persuaded some of the world’s largest economies to hike taxes on corporations. But the U.S. Congress could be a far tougher sell. Leaders of the Group of Seven nations are in sync with Biden on placing a global minimum tax of at least 15% on large companies. The G-7 leaders began a three-day summit in England on Friday after their finance ministers had earlier endorsed the global tax minimum. A minimum tax is supposed to halt an international race to the bottom for corporate taxation that’s led multinational businesses to book their profits in countries with low tax rates. 

Associated Press

