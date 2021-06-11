Biden to return $2 billion in border wall construction funds to the Pentagon

(CNN) -- The military funds set aside to build a wall on the U.S. southern border are being returned to the military.

On Friday, the White House office of management and budget said it was giving more than $2 billion back to the Pentagon.

The money will be used for military projects like on-base schools, housing and facilities.

President Biden paused the border project back in January and called a review of its funds.

Since then the White House has also canceled all contracts connected to the wall construction.