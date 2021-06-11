Brazil, UAE, Albania, Ghana and Gabon win UN council seats

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations has elected five countries to join the powerful U.N. Security Council with no suspense because all were unopposed — Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Albania, Ghana and Gabon. It will be Albania’s first time serving on the council and Brazil’s 11th time, which will tie Japan as the country elected to the council for the most two-year terms. Winning a council seat is considered a pinnacle of achievement for many countries because it gives them a strong voice on issues of international peace and security. The five countries elected Friday will join the Security Council on Jan. 1.