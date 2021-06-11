Cambodia limits US diplomat’s scrutiny of controversial base

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Cambodia says one of its diplomats was not allowed to freely inspect a naval base on the Gulf of Thailand despite permission to do so to assuage Washington’s concerns about China’s military presence there. The embassy said its defense attaché was denied full access to the the Ream Naval Base, leading him to cut short his visit and ask to reschedule it. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had agreed in a June 1 meeting with a visiting U.S. official to allow the embassy’s defense attaché to make regular visits to the base, which Washington fears may allow China’s military a foothold in the strategic area.