Chicago police officer charged in Jan. 6 attack at Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer has been charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol and entering a senator’s office during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Twenty-nine-year-old Karol Chwiesiuk was arrested Friday and faces five misdemeanor counts. A criminal complaint says Chwiesiuk broke into a senator’s office along with a mob. Prosecutors also say that two days before he traveled to Washington to attend a rally supporting then President Donald Trump Chwiesiuk sent a text message to a friend saying “Busy planning how to (expletive) up commies.” He’s charged with entering a restricted building, disrupting government business, an disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds with intent to impede congressional proceeding.