Crime leads voter concerns as NYC mayoral primary approaches

NEW YORK (AP) — The Democratic primary race for New York City mayor is nearing the finish line with a surge in shootings pushing public safety to the top of some voters’ concerns. But while fear of crime could deliver the nomination to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police officer, the race remains tight. Other contenders include former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia, Manhattan Borough President Scott Stringer and civil rights attorney Maya Wiley. Early voting starts Saturday and the primary is June 22. The Democratic primary winner is almost certain to win the November general election.