Donaldson, Cruz homers off Chapman lift Twins over Yanks 7-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz hit two-run homers off Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning, and the Minnesota Twins beat the New York Yankees 7-5 to avoid a three-game sweep. Giancarlo Stanton drove a slider off the end of his bat 422 feet for a three-run, first-inning homer off J.A. Happ, Gio Urshela also homered and an all right-handed New York Yankees lineup built a 5-2 lead by the sixth inning. But Chapman blew a save for the second time in 14 chances as he allowed all four batters to reach.