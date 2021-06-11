Governor settled harassment claim to focus on pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is defending her handling of accusations of harassment by a former campaign spokesman that resulted in a financial settlement. Lujan Grisham has long denied the accusations by James Hallinan and said Friday that it was more important that she focus her attention on the pandemic. Hallinan worked as a spokesman for Lujan Grisham’s 2018 campaign for governor and has accused Lujan Grisham of dropping water on his crotch and then grabbing his crotch in the midst of a campaign staff meeting prior to the election. Lujan Grisham says there have been no other financial settlements and nondisclosure agreements of a similar nature.