Harris to tout child care funding and payments to families

(AP) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will visit a child care center to highlight the Biden administration's efforts to expand child care and relieve the financial pressures of parenthood.

Harris on Friday plans to discuss new guidance on $15 billion in grants to support child care programs, forthcoming payments to families from the child tax credit and a separate credit to help parents pay for care.

The outreach is part of the continued implementation of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

Administration officials expect that several million families will benefit from the assistance.

Harris will outline the guidance at the CentroNia child care center in Washington.

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press