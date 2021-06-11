Hot, humid, and a bit unsettled today; a pleasant weekend is ahead

Steamy with thunderstorm chances today

Warm, very humid air continues to flow into the region today ahead of a storm system and its associated cold front approaching from the west, priming the atmosphere for thunderstorm chances across the area. Clouds will thicken this morning with a chance of scattered thunderstorms across the area for the latter part of the morning through the early afternoon as a weakening line of thunderstorms from the Plains along that cold front rumbles through the area. At this point, it looks like severe weather won't be a concern locally as that activity will be running into a less favorable environment, so expect a few showers and rumbles of thunder from around 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM before the activity becomes much more isolated and sparse in nature through the mid-evening when the cold front moves east of the area.

Even with extra clouds and some showers in the area, high temperatures will reach the lower 90s with heat indices in the mid and upper 90s. A moderate southwest breeze ahead of that front will make the humidity feel a little more bearable than the past couple of days as it occaionally reaches 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Less humid this weekend

Cooler, drier air will pour into the region late tonight and early Saturday behind the cold front, bringing relief from oppressive humidity to our area. We'll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day Saturday as high pressure settles in from the northern Plains. High temperatures will still be on the warm side for this time of the year, it won't be quite as hit and much, much less humid for this weekend and the dasy that follow. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday with a moderate northwest breeze that will be just a little gusty at times as that crisp dry air blows in from the Plains.

Sunday will be a little wamer, but still crisp and dry with high temperatures in the lower 90s and a slight westerly breeze, but dew point temperatures will remain in the 50s.