In Tigray, food is often a weapon of war as famine looms

ABI ADI, Ethiopia (AP) — More than 350,000 people face famine in Ethiopia, the United Nations says. The AP got rare access to some farming areas in Tigray, where farmers, aid workers and local officials confirmed that food had been turned into a weapon of war. Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers are blocking food aid and even stealing it, they said. The soldiers, especially the Eritreans, are also accused of killing livestock and stopping farmers from harvesting or plowing. More than 2 million of Tigray’s 6 million people have already fled, and those who stayed often cannot plant new crops or till the land because they fear for their lives.