In US, Pride Month festivities muted by political setbacks

Pride Month celebrations in the U.S. are taking place under unusual circumstances this year. Pandemic-related concerns are disrupting many of the usual festivities, and adverse political developments are dampening the mood of many activists. Most distressing for many is this year’s wave of anti-transgender legislation in Republican-governed states. On June 1, the start of Pride Month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill making his state the eighth this year to ban transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports at public schools. Arkansas, one of those eight states, also has enacted a law banning gender-confirming medical treatments that are widely considered vital for some transgender youth.