Japan says ties with Taiwan are only unofficial

TOKYO (AP) — A top Japanese official says relations with Taiwan are nongovernmental and practical and are based on Tokyo’s recognition of China as the sole legitimate government. Comments by Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato follow Beijing’s protest over a recent reference to the island as a country. As China flexes its muscle in the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region, the issue of Taiwan is a sensitive topic, especially as Japan, the United States and others develop closer ties with the self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a renegade territory. On Friday, Japan’s upper house of the parliament adopted a resolution calling on the World Health Organization to include Taiwan in its meetings despite Beijing’s opposition.