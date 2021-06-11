Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department plans to scrutinize a wave of new laws pushed by Republican state lawmakers that tighten voting rules. Attorney General Merrick Garland vowed Friday that his agency will take action on any violations of federal law. He also announced plans to double the staffing within the department’s civil rights division and send guidance to states about election-related activity, including mail voting and post-election audits. He also pledged to investigate and prosecute threats made against election workers that violate federal law. Along with reviewing the new GOP laws, Garland said the department also will examine existing state laws for their potential to discriminate against minority voters.