Less humid weather on the way for the weekend

With a cold front moving through the area Friday evening, less humid conditions are expected behind the frontal boundary for the weekend! Dew points will sit steady in the lower 50s and even upper 40s Saturday through Wednesday. That's a huge difference compared to the middle and upper 60s we've been dealing with this week.

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle and lower 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The difference on Sunday will be the expected dew points. Dew points will remain in the lower 50s making feel-like conditions not so unbearable.

Dry and sunny conditions are expected through most of next week. Highs will remain in the middle and lower 80s through Wednesday and we could see a quick jump in temperatures on Thursday. Thursday looks to be the only day, as of right now, where we could see isolated thunderstorms. Our drought will continue through next week.

Have a great weekend!

Nick