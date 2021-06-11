Minnesota reports 177 more COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Friday that another 177 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 603,466 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 42,797 health care workers, MDH reported. Health officials said 43,713 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

MDH also reported 17,543 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 10,099,956.

State health officials said 594,311 of the people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

Twelve more COVID-19 deaths were reported in the state's update on Friday. MDH said eight of the people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 7,496 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 4,455 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, the department said.

According to the state's COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, as of Wednesday, 2,985,441 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. This includes 2,715,622 people who have completed the vaccine series. According to the state, this means 53.7% of all Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 48.8% of Minnesotans who have completed the vaccine series.

MDH said a total of 32,361 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,568 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

