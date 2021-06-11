INTERVIEW: Minnesota State Fair general manager talks about return this summer

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Get-Together will return Aug. 26 through Labor Day, Sept. 6, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The health and safety of everyone is the State Fair’s top priority, and the fair continues to follow and monitor current guidance from federal and state health officials. Restrictions regarding large gatherings have recently eased, and the State Fair does not anticipate daily attendance limits.

At this time, masks will not be required for fair guests but

masks are strongly encouraged for those not fully vaccinated.

“Planning has been ongoing throughout the pandemic, but it still feels really good to say that the Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together is actually happening,” said General Manager Jerry Hammer. “We’re working hard to ensure a healthy and safe environment, so if you’re ready to get together later this summer, the fair will be here and ready to welcome you back.”

For more information https://www.mnstatefair.org/updates/