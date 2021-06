ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's official -- "the Great Minnesota Get-Together" is making its return this August.

Last year's fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to an announcement from the State Fair on Friday, the 2021 Fair will run from Aug. 26 through Sept. 6. Pre-fair discount admission tickets are currently on sale.

