Nevada schools reckon with race, triggering polarization

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada has become the latest flashpoint in a national debate over how to teach students about racism and its role in U.S. history, with parents clashing over curriculum proposals. In Washoe County and Carson City, parents spoke Tuesday against the concept of “critical race theory” being taught in schools. One conservative group even suggested outfitting teachers with body cameras to ensure they aren’t “indoctrinating” children. Officials in both districts say proposals being considered do not include critical race theory. The fight is part of a larger nationwide debate a year after protests about racial injustices swept the country. GOP-controlled statehouses across the U.S. have banned critical race theory.