Officials: Explosion kills 6 separatists in southern Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security and medical officials say that an explosion in the southern province of Abyan has killed at least six separatist troops and wounded 15 people, including civilians. They say the blast took place on Friday, moments after a convoy of the secessionist Southern Transitional Council arrived at a market that sells khat leaves, which are highly popular in Yemen and widely chewed by men for the plant’s stimulant properties. The source of the explosion was not immediately known and no group immediately claimed responsibility for an attack. Yemen’s secessionists hope to restore an independent state in the country’s south.