UN says over 200 migrants intercepted off Libyan shores

CAIRO (AP) — A U.N. spokeswoman says that over 200 migrants bound for Europe were intercepted by the Libyan coast guard off the North African country. Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration tweeted that the migrants intercepted on Friday were expected to be be sent to Libyan detention centers where they are usually “extorted and abused.” Libya has become the major transit point for African and Arab migrants hoping to reach Europe. Oil-rich Libya plunged into a bloody civil war following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.