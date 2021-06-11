Vatican regulates lay movements to prevent governance abuses

ROME (AP) — The Vatican is taking steps to better regulate lay religious movements by imposing term limits on their leaders and requiring internal elections to be representative of their memberships. The Vatican’s laity office cracked down on the largely unregulated world of international associations of the faithful after some cases of abuses of authority and bad governance were reported. The Vatican office oversees some 109 international lay associations. In a decree published Friday and an explanatory note approved by Pope Francis, the office said governance regulations are necessary to discourage cults of personality from growing around the founders of religious movements. The office also cited the need to reduce conflicts among members and to encourage generational renewal.