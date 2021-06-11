Yellowstone National Park sets tourism record for May

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park had its busiest May on record. The park had over 483,000 recreation visits last month, up 11% from May 2019. Yellowstone officials said Friday the park is having its busiest year in recent memory. The park recorded over 658,000 visits from January through May, the most since 594,000 visits during that time in 2016. Usually the park opens to vehicles between mid April and mid May but last year was closed from late March through most of May due to the coronavirus. The park’s two Wyoming entrances opened for the summer season May 18 and its three Montana entrances opened June 1.