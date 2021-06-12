1 dead following shooting outside Minneapolis church

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One man was fatally shot and another wounded outside a funeral at a north Minneapolis church.

Officers responded at 12:41 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired outside Shiloh Temple.

Police spokesman John Elder says the shooter fled, but officers later stopped the suspect vehicle and arrested several people.

Elder says one man in his 20s was hospitalized in critical condition and died about two hours later.

The shootings took place just after the funeral for one of two men killed outside a nightclub. Eight people also were wounded in that incident.