Afghan official: bombs hit 2 minivans in Kabul, 7 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Officials say separate bombs have hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people and wounding six others. The attacks targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) apart in a neighborhood in western Kabul. Ahmad Zia Zia, the deputy spokesman of Afghan interior, says no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks. The Islamic State group has carried out similar bombings in the area, including four attacks on four minivans earlier this month that killed at least 18 people.