Lynx beat Sparks 80-64, spoil return of Augustus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Crystal Dangerfield was 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 16 points and Minnesota beat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-64, spoiling the return of Lynx great — and current Sparks assistant coach — Seimone Augustus. The Lynx announced earlier Saturday the franchise will retire the jersey numbers of both Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson during the 2022 WNBA season. Augustus made her return to Minnesota for the first time since announcing her retirement in May. The eight-time all-star spent 14 of her 15 WNBA seasons with the Lynx, where she won four WNBA titles, before playing last season with the Sparks. Sylvia Fowles had 15 points, nine rebounds, a career-high five steals and four blocks for Minnesota (4-5). Te’a Cooper led the Sparks (4-5) with 17 points.