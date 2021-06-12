Mobile home destroyed by fire in Northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - Four people were displaced after a fire destroyed a home in Rochester Friday night.

Rochester firefighters considered the home a total loss after extinguishing the flames.

The departments said the 911 call came from a delivery driver who saw the fire in the 600 block of Rocky Creek Drive Northeast.

All occupants had escaped the home by the time firefighters arrived around 7:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported. The occupants were assisted by the American Red Cross.