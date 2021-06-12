Mudcat Grant, 1st Black 20-game winner in AL, dies at 85

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former major league pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant has died at age 85. He was the first Black 20-game winner in the American League. He was also a key part of Minnesota’s first World Series team in 1965. The Twins announced Grant’s death. No cause was given. The right-hander spent less than four full seasons of his 14-year major league career with the Twins, but they were his best. He led the AL with 21 wins in 1965, while helping the Twins post a 102-60 record. He won two of three starts in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.