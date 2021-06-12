North Macedonia: Police find 82 migrants hidden in vehicles

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say officers discovered 82 migrants hidden in vehicles in two separate operations Friday. Police said a joint team of border officers from North Macedonia and Slovenia found 62 people hidden in a truck on the main north-south highway near the border with Greece and arrested two Serbian nationals, ages 33 and 37. The majority of passengers, 46, were from Pakistan, 13 were from Eritrea and three were from Mali. Earlier Saturday, police announced that officers doing a routine vehicle check found a group of 20 people from Bangladesh in a van on a highway near North Macedonia’s border with Serbia. The officers arrested the van’s 44-year-old Macedonian driver.