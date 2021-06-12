Pauley Alpaca Company holds alpaca and yoga event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Pauley Alpaca Company hosted an event that included their 11 alpacas and some visitors looking to stretch out under the sun.

While this was not the first time Brett Pauley and his wife combined alpacas and yoga, it was the first in a while.

"We did it the first time two years ago, but weren’t able to do it at all last summer for obvious reasons but it’s really exciting for us to be able to offer this again and have people come out and enjoy a nice day,” said Pauley.

The Pauley’s came up with the idea for alpaca yoga after seeing the popularity of goat yoga. They didn’t own goats, only alpacas, but knew due to their natural curiosity and laid-back demeanor, their alpacas would be perfect for the gig.

“They’re a little confused at first when they come out to their favorite grazing area and they see a bunch of people laying on the ground, but they eventually warm up to it and get kind of curious and come up and give people a smell or a curious look,” stated Pauley.

Whether it’s people who love them but have never gotten a chance to see them in person or witnessing the connection people make with the animals, Brett’s favorite part is seeing people lose their minds over the alpacas.

The next yoga with alpacas event is scheduled for July 29th. Other dates are in the works depending on turn out.