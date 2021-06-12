Rash of mass shootings stirs US fears heading into summer

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and at least 30 others were wounded in overnight mass shootings in three states. The shootings Friday night and early Saturday further stoked concerns that a spike in U.S. gun violence during the coronavirus pandemic could continue as summer dawns and eased restrictions allow people more freedom to socialize. No one was arrested as of Saturday afternoon in any of the attacks, which took placein the Texas capital of Austin, Chicago and Savannah, Georgia. James Alan Fox, a criminologist and professor at Northeastern University, says the blend of people beginning to get out, the high level of divisiveness, the proliferation of guns and warmer weather make for “a potentially deadly mix.”