Red Wing suffers storm damage, downed trees

RED WING, Minn. (KTTC) - Strong winds brought down several tree limbs and caused widespread damage in Red Wing Friday afternoon.

Submitted pictures show large tree branches blocking parts of the road and landing on property.

Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reported that uprooted trees caused gas line ruptures at two different locations. The lines were restored later on Friday.

At least a dozen power lines were also struck by falling trees, many in the rural areas around Red Wing. Power had been mostly restored by Saturday morning, though some locations were still being cleared.