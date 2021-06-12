Rochester residents make use of cooler summer day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota is finally getting a break from the blazing hot weather and many people were happy to be outside without having to worry about excessive heat.

“It’s probably one of the nicest days we’ve had since last week,” said one Rochester family.

Southern Minnesota has been seeing heat so extreme that being outside too long could become dangerous. On Saturday, Rochester residents were able to enjoy the city’s beaches and the nice weather.

“We just decided to come to the beach, you know, see how it is. And it’s pretty nice to see people, you know, out, having fun,” said Caleb Kamara.

Although Rochester public pools are not scheduled to open until Monday, some residents and families prefer what the man-made beaches have to offer.

“I think there’s more freedom. You can’t have certain things you know. Sand is a plus, being able to build stuff in the sand, and have a vehicle full of it. Like you wouldn’t be able to have floaties like this in a swimming pool, there’s just so many people,” stated a Rochester family.

With the beaches open, and hopefully the pools on Monday, residents and visitors of Rochester will have plenty of options to stay cool for the summer.