Rushford police officer fires weapon, no injuries reported

Rushford, Minn. (KTTC) - A Rushford officer discharged his firearm while responding to a restraining order violation Saturday night.

Below is news release from the Rushford Police Department describing the incident.

According to Rushford Police Department Chief Adam Eide, On Saturday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 pm, a Rushford Police Officer was investigating a reported violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order, which was reported to have occurred in the City of Rushford. The preliminary investigation indicates that during the incident, the officer fired his duty weapon. The suspect is in custody and being evaluated, neither the suspect, nor the officer was struck by gunfire. There is no ongoing threat to the public. The Minnesota BCA is responding to the scene to assist in the investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.