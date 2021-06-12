Second teenager charged over London shooting of BLM activist

LONDON (AP) — A second teenager has been charged with conspiracy to murder in the shooting in London last month of a prominent member of the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.K. The Metropolitan Police said 18-year-old Devonte Brown was charged on Friday evening. He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded into custody London on July 7. Activist Sasha Johnson was shot in the head at a house party in south London on May 23. Witnesses told police four men had burst into the party and started firing. Police previously said that Johnson appeared to have been an unintended victim of the shooting. The mother of two remains hospitalized in critical condition.