Torah ark desecrated inside Frankfurt Airport prayer room

BERLIN (AP) — A leading Jewish group in Germany has condemned the desecration of a Torah ark inside a prayer room at Frankfurt’s international airport. German new agency dpa reported Saturday that a swastika had been painted on the ark inside the Jewish prayer room, which is located in the airport transit area. The swastika was discovered several days ago, but it was not clear how long it had been there because the prayer room had been closed for some time because of the coronavirus pandemic. Germany’s Orthodox Rabbinical Conference said in a statement, “The ugly grimace of antisemitism does not stop even in a highly secured area, at a place of encounter, silence and stopping.”