Warm & dry weather pattern continues next week

Everyone can say a big thank you to the cold front that moved through the region last night; it helped push out the humid air and replace it with more pleasant conditions! Even though our temperatures aren't drastically cooler than yesterday, you can still feel a big difference outside.

These comfortable conditions will be sticking around, but unfortunately so will the dry weather pattern we've been stuck in. Rochester International hasn't seen any rainfall so far this month, putting us 2.01 inches drier than usual. Even though June is typically our wettest month of the year, the next few weeks are still looking pretty dry.

Our rain chance on Thursday is looking promising at this point, and hopefully, it stays that way! Otherwise, only a handful of additional rain chances through the end of the month but fingers crossed that a few more will pop up.

In the short-term, we're looking at a warmer day tomorrow with highs back into the upper 80s to low 90s. However, this will likely feel similar to that 90° day we had back in early May since dew points will still be so low! Temperatures will stay above average but cool down a bit as we go through next week.