Biden says ‘very gracious’ queen ‘reminded me of my mother’

WINDSOR, England (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday, and afterward the president told reporters traveling with him that the 95-year-old monarch was “very gracious” and reminded him of his mother. Biden said the queen asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinse President Xi Jingping, and Biden said he invited her to visit the White House. The queen hosted the Bidens at her royal residence near London after the president wrapped up his participation in a three-day summit in Cornwall of leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies. Biden is the 13th American president to meet the monarch..