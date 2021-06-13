Lebanon’s currency reaches new low as crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s currency has hit a new low as the country’s economic and political crisis worsened with no apparent solutions near. The currency has lost more than 90% of its value since October 2019, when anti-government protests erupted. Inflation and prices of basic goods have skyrocketed. The U.S. dollar hit 15,300 Lebanese pounds on the black market, a level not seen since March. The official rate still stands at 1,515 pounds to the dollar. The tiny country suffers severe shortages of vital products including fuel and medicine, and electricity cuts last for much of the day. Disagreements between the president and prime minister-designate have delayed the formation of a new government for months.