Lyle to celebrate 150 years as a city

LYLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The city of Lyle is celebrating its sesquicentennial for turning 150 years old in 2020.

The weekend long party has been in the works for more than a year after being pushed back due to the pandemic.

The celebration will run from June 25 through June 27 in Lyle.

Fun for the family will include the crowning of Miss Lyle, bean bag tournaments, a 5K race, a car show, tractor pulls, concerts and much more.

After being locked down for a year, the whole town is eager to chip in and help out to make this a memorable occasion.

"[It will be] big for our community, big for people from Lyle that have left and are planning on coming back," said Alex Block, Lyle 150th Celebration Committee Co-Chair. "We've all been cooped up for a year now and people are excited about it more people are asking to help, there's events asking to happen."

Vendors will also be lining the streets as well.

