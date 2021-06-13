Much cooler and less humid this week

We saw another hot day on Sunday as temperatures climbed into the low 90s around the area. Tonight, temperatures will remain mild in the upper 50s to low 60s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Much cooler and less humid weather is on the way for the upcoming week, making it a lot more comfortable to be outdoors. Conditions will also remain rather dry this week as Thursday looks to be the only day this week with a small chance of rain.

Widespread sunshine is on tap for the start of the new week with high pressure in control of the region. Afternoon highs will be in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday with light winds. The sunshine continues into Wednesday as temperatures gradually climb into the low to mid-80s.

Thursday will bring a quick visit from our good friend humidity as dew points climb into the upper 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies and a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. Cooler and drier conditions return as quickly as they left on Friday, with highs in the low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Abundant sunshine continues into the weekend with seasonal conditions in the low 80s. A few additional rain showers are possible Sunday afternoon, but it's too early to tell how much will accumulate.