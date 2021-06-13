Skip to Content

SW Rochester fire damages garage, vehicle inside total loss

6:24 pm

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A fire in SW Rochester destroyed a vehicle and parts of a garage Sunday morning.

It happened around noon in the 3000 of Odyssey Drive SW. Crews arrived on scene to a fire inside an attached garage or a residential home.

Rochester firefighters were able to control the flame quickly, but a vehicle inside the garage was considered a total loss. Parts of the garage had fire and smoke damage. There was also some smoke damage inside the home.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation.

Beret Leone

