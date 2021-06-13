SW Rochester fire damages garage, vehicle inside total loss

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A fire in SW Rochester destroyed a vehicle and parts of a garage Sunday morning.

It happened around noon in the 3000 of Odyssey Drive SW. Crews arrived on scene to a fire inside an attached garage or a residential home.

Rochester firefighters were able to control the flame quickly, but a vehicle inside the garage was considered a total loss. Parts of the garage had fire and smoke damage. There was also some smoke damage inside the home.

No one was hurt and the fire is under investigation.