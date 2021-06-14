Athlete of the Week – Easton Fritcher, Hayfield Baseball

HAYFIELD, Minn. (KTTC) -- It's been a wild ride for Easton Fritcher.



"In basketball obviously it was a great run, we got pretty hot in the end, we had the hot hand that's for sure, but we worked very hard in practice to get that hot hand. It's been amazing its been an awesome experience and I really hope we can do it again for baseball," Easton Fritcher said.



The junior went straight from scoring for the state champ basketball team to striking batters out for a 23-0 state-bound baseball team.



"I used to work at SAC, the student age childcare and we would play kickball out in the grass area there'd be this little five, six-year-old out there making diving plays and rolling up throwing the ball. I'm like who is this kid," Hayfield Head Coach Kasey Krekling said.



That kid has grown into one of the more feared pitchers in the area, with a 1.13 ERA.



"To have a lefty on the mound that can throw mid 80's and he can work in a couple different pitches for offspeed and throws them all for strikes for the most part. He's a competitor, he battles up there, he doesn't like to give up runs, doesn't like to give up hits," Krekling said.



But he's not just the team's ace, Fritcher worked hard to be one of the best hitters too, batting well above 500.



"I think it all started with my passion for the game. Obviously, I come out and do something baseball every day regardless of whether it's training or just coming to take a few swings," Fritcher said.

"I think that's what really sets me apart I take the time and I definitely have the passion to get better."



Now Fritcher has his team positioned for a state tournament run and they're hoping for a different outcome than the consolation trophy they got back in 2019.



"It'd definitely mean a lot to me especially with this team. I've been playing with all these guys since I was in first grade so to come all these years, it would just mean a lot to me personally and I know it would mean a lot to them," Fritcher said.