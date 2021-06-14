Brazil: 41 COVID-19 cases connected to Copa America event

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government says it has documented 41 cases of COVID-19 related to the Copa America. It says the cases include 31 players or staffers with teams and 10 workers who were hired for the event. Brazil’s health ministry also says all workers who tested positive are in Brasilia. That’s where Brazil kicked off the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela. Brazil stepped in late as an emergency host for the tournament despite the country having the second-highest number of recorded deaths from the coronavirus in the world. Brazil’s health ministry says 2,927 COVID-19 tests related to Copa America have been conducted so far.