Former Rochester resident featured in Variety magazine

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Arij Mikati first arrived in Rochester when she was in 5th grade. She remained in the Med City until she attended the University of Minnesota. And now, she's being featured in Variety Magazine.

Mikati is a key player in the Pillars Fund. The company's name is a reference to the Five Pillars of Islam, and its goal is to gain an adequate and representative presence of Muslims in the entertainment world.

"This feels like a real moment, a sea change moment, where people really have their eyes on representation in general," said Mikati, the Pillars Fund managing director of cultural change. "I want to see us in our real, everyday, lived experiences. What are we like at the grocery store? What are we like when we're, you know, we got Miss Marvel coming out, for example, who's one of the first Muslim superheroes. What are we like when we're saving the world?"

She says her time at John Marshall High School helped her grow a desire to address some of the issues she faced growing up.

"Rather than being able to tell people proactively about all my hobbies and interests and the really great pieces of my culture, I felt that even as a young child in seventh grade, I was immediately forced to start playing defense. And to say, 'that's not true and I can prove it,'" said Mikati.

Mikati's success is not surprising for some who knew her growing up.

"I take a lot of pride in how she is using her education and her communication skills and her voice to make the world a better place," said Sandy Nieland, a retired John Marshall teacher who taught Mikati.

Nieland noted how Rochester's population became gradually more diverse over the years. She said that dynamic became an important aspect of shaping young minds like Mikati's into wanting to teach others about different cultures.

"As Rochester continues to grow and become more diverse, we also need to continue to learn and grow in our understanding and educate ourselves about the people who are in our community," said Nieland.