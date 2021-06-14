Industry leaders urgently requesting blood donors after lowest inventories since start of pandemic

Iowa (KWWL) — With blood donations during the first week of June dipping to their lowest levels since the start of the pandemic, blood providers are making an urgent plea to eligible donors to give blood.

Advancing Transfusion and Cellular Therapies Worldwide, America’s Blood Centers and the American Red Cross said the summer months pose challenges when it comes to blood donations. However, hospitals are facing a unique set of obstacles in June.

“The majority of hospitals have resumed nonessential surgeries and patients throughout the U.S. are resuming treatment options that include the use of blood and blood components that were postponed during the past year,” the three agencies wrote in a joint statement. “These factors and more have led to a rise both in the number of patients who need blood – and an increased need for eligible individuals to donate.”

Blood donors are constantly needed to replenish the country’s blood supply. Millions of people require blood transfusions each year, including the more than 100,000 people who have sickle cell disease.

If you are healthy, the agencies are urging you to donate blood throughout the summer.

If you have received the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, you can still donate blood and platelets as long as you are symptom-free and feeling well at the time of your appointment.

June 14 is World Blood Donor Day. If you register to donate blood at an ImpactLife Donor Center or mobile blood drive, you can receive a voucher to redeem for a $10 gift card to Amazon.com, Dunkin’ Donuts, Lowe’s, Target, Starbucks or Walmart.

For more information, call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401, visit www.bloodcenter.org., or download the IMPACT mobile app at www.bloodcenter.org/app. ImpactLife provides blood components to more than 120 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin.

You can read the full statement below.

Joint-Statement-on-Blood-Supply_June-2021

