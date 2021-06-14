Iowa woman accused of setting another woman on fire

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) -- Police in western Iowa are seeking a woman they suspect of setting another woman on fire and hitting the victim in the face as another person tried to put out the flames.

Council Bluffs police say in a news release that the incident happened early Monday morning, when officers were called to North 15th Street and found a woman with severe burns outside a homeless services center.

The woman was taken to an Omaha, Nebraska, hospital for treatment.

Police say an investigation showed the victim was involved in a disturbance with a 37-year-old woman who sprayed the victim with a flammable substance and lit her on fire.

Police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.